Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.
About Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN)
