MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$25,200.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,266,321.
Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$291,870.00.
Shares of MAG opened at C$21.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.08. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 410.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85.
MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
