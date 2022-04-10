MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$25,200.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,266,321.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$291,870.00.

Shares of MAG opened at C$21.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.08. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 410.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

