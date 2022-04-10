Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
MHNC opened at $20.48 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.
