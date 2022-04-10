Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

In other news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 162,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.