Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.86

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 55657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.55.
In other news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,080.50.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
