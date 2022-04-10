Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.86

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 55657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.55.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,080.50.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

