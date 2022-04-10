Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,307 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,032,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,316,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.41 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.