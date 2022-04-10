Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 16,068,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,411,740. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

