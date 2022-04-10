Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after buying an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,466,000 after buying an additional 147,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAC stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 2.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $133.49 and a 1 year high of $183.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

