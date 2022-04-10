Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS’s business process management expertise and the ability to deliver cost effective and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide the company predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic buyout opportunities and reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. On the flip side, the company’s top line and margins continue to remain under pressure due to poor performance of the Outside the U.S. segment. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined in the past year”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Maximus stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,810,000 after acquiring an additional 383,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,074,000 after buying an additional 193,816 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Maximus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,037 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Maximus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,738,000 after purchasing an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Maximus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

