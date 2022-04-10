MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “
NASDAQ MDVL opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.96. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.65.
In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 14,117,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MedAvail by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.
