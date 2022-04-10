Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will report sales of $327.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $327.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Medpace by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $57,343,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Medpace by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,394,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,975,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $164.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.81. Medpace has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

