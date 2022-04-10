Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to announce $499.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $518.61 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $518.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MLCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.85 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

