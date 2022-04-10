Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0534 on Major Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $2,230.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.60 or 0.00268213 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012596 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022385 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00683505 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Memetic / PepeCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “
Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
