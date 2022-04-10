Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.90 million and the highest is $45.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $43.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $173.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.20 million to $179.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $189.23 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. 31,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

