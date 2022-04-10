Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,434 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

NYSE V traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

