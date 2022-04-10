Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.82. 61,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,556. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $160.03 and a 52 week high of $223.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.73.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

