MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

MLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Shares of MLNK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,204. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.