Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 360,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,112 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 336,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 107,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 313,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.86. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

