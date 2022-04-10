Michael Kale Acquires 100,000 Shares of Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Stock

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Kale purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($11,278.20).

Infinity Mining Limited explores for mineral properties. The company holds interests in Pilbara projects comprising a portfolio of gold, copper, zinc, and lithium exploration tenements located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. It also explores for iron ore projects situated at Lake Giles in the Yilgarn region of southwestern, Western Australia.

