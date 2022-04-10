Michael L. Perica Sells 3,321 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $19,992.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RMNI opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

