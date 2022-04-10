Michael L. Perica Sells 3,321 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $19,992.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
RMNI opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
About Rimini Street (Get Rating)
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
