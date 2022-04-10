Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $8,562,840.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $9,208,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

