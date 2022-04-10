Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

