MiNK Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:INKT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 13th

MiNK Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 13th. MiNK Therapeutics had issued 3,333,334 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,008 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of MiNK Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INKT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of INKT stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74.

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.23. Equities research analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

