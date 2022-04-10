MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $17,700.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,152.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.97 or 0.07628777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00264045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.34 or 0.00767839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00097133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.86 or 0.00565113 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.35 or 0.00392455 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.