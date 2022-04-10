Mirrored Microsoft Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,907.00 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $9.00 million and $37,907.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for about $344.75 or 0.00810078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.95 or 0.07648400 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,625.74 or 1.00160772 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 26,106 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

