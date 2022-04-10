Mist 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $940,630.00 (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $940,630.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

