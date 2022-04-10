Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $596.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

