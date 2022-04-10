MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $724.34

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 724.34 ($9.50) and traded as low as GBX 602 ($7.90). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 602 ($7.90), with a volume of 19,562 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.16) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.46) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £351.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 652.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 724.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

