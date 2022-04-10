Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Modular Medical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MODD opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.81. Modular Medical has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

In other news, Director Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Diperna purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

