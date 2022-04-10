Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) versus Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Critical Review

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momentus and Redwire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $330,000.00 986.82 $120.65 million N/A N/A Redwire $137.60 million 2.73 -$61.54 million N/A N/A

Momentus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwire.

Volatility and Risk

Momentus has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Momentus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Momentus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Momentus and Redwire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Momentus currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.38%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Momentus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momentus is more favorable than Redwire.

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus N/A -8.11% -2.96% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Redwire beats Momentus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Redwire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

