Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MCRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.