Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Lowered to $545.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.67.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $411.59 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.41.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.