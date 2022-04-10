Morgan Stanley Downgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Equal Weight

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $36.71 on Friday. Mondi has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

