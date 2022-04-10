Morgan Stanley Increases Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $40.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

