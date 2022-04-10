Morgan Stanley Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $64.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after buying an additional 203,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

