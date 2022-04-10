Morgan Stanley Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $64.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after buying an additional 203,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
