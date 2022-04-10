Morgan Stanley Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $145.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.40.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.