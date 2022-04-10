Morgan Stanley Trims DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Target Price to GBX 430

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 430 ($5.64) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DITHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.64) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.48) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $4.00 on Friday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.