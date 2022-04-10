Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $239.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.54 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.00.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

