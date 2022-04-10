Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.