Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. 2,597,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,105. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average is $150.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

