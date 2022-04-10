Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,180 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 265.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,165,000 after purchasing an additional 232,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

