Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

