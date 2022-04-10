Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 3,891,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,561. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.