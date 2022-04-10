Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.95. 526,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.70. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $257.42 and a 12 month high of $411.89.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.