Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

