MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $101.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.6% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 48,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.