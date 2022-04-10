M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

MTB stock opened at $163.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

