Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.74. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 683.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $11.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,949. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

