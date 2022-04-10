Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.62 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $219.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.35 million to $233.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $412.30 million, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $441.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

MYOV stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

