Nancy Flores Sells 3,298 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MCK opened at $325.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $327.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

